Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
December 11, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Speculators turned net bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, while they
raised their short bets on U.S. rates futures ahead of next
week's Federal Reserve meeting, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The U.S. central bank is widely expected to end its
near-zero interest rate policy at its policy meeting next
Tuesday and Wednesday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
24,549 contracts on Dec. 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 15,519 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures grew
to their highest in nearly a year, and those in federal funds
futures rose to their highest in three months, the latest
Commitments of Traders data showed.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        08 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         145,669        173,796
 Short        260,271        244,398
 Net         -114,602        -70,602
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         216,559        248,340
 Short        509,952        513,984
 Net         -293,393       -265,644
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         435,528        460,149
 Short        460,077        444,630
 Net          -24,549         15,519
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          64,115         55,546
 Short         85,037         81,076
 Net          -20,922        -25,530
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          58,505         61,767
 Short        140,689        136,059
 Net          -82,184        -74,292
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        08 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,684,613      1,777,217
 Short      1,935,770      2,003,233
 Net         -251,157       -226,016
 Fed funds 
        08 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          43,481         59,477
 Short         69,191         64,760
 Net          -25,710         -5,283
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
