Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

July 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 96,772 contracts on July 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 69,358 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 08Jul2014 Prior week week Long 207,652 221,386 Short 221,372 214,424 Net -13,720 6,962 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08Jul2014 Prior week week Long 303,782 288,175 Short 321,245 296,970 Net -17,463 -8,795 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08Jul2014 Prior week week Long 376,657 404,469 Short 473,429 473,827 Net -96,772 -69,358 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08Jul2014 Prior week week Long 73,101 88,817 Short 77,458 71,080 Net -4,357 17,737 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08Jul2014 Prior week week Long 50,178 54,240 Short 33,269 34,821 Net 16,909 19,419 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 08Jul2014 Prior week week Long 906,356 856,747 Short 2,717,529 2,504,122 Net -1,811,173 -1,647,375 (Editing by James Dalgleish)