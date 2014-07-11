FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
July 11, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
96,772 contracts on July 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 69,358 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        08Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         207,652        221,386
 Short        221,372        214,424
 Net          -13,720          6,962
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         303,782        288,175
 Short        321,245        296,970
 Net          -17,463         -8,795
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         376,657        404,469
 Short        473,429        473,827
 Net          -96,772        -69,358
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          73,101         88,817
 Short         77,458         71,080
 Net           -4,357         17,737
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          50,178         54,240
 Short         33,269         34,821
 Net           16,909         19,419
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        08Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         906,356        856,747
 Short      2,717,529      2,504,122
 Net       -1,811,173     -1,647,375
 
 (Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
