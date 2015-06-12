FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes lowest since Oct -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes lowest since Oct -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fifth straight week to
their lowest level since October, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
36,579 contracts on June 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the lowest level of speculative net shorts in
10-year T-notes since 35,824 on Oct. 28, CFTC data showed.
    A week earlier, speculators held 73,605 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        09 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         353,325        417,133
 Short        284,539        258,585
 Net           68,786        158,548
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         297,156        351,646
 Short        380,556        400,449
 Net          -83,400        -48,803
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         412,420        340,791
 Short        448,999        414,396
 Net          -36,579        -73,605
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          74,814         69,382
 Short         51,341         63,157
 Net           23,473          6,225
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,734         45,141
 Short         88,126         84,702
 Net          -32,392        -39,561
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        09 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,939,226      1,931,465
 Short      1,767,708      1,737,937
 Net          171,518        193,528
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.