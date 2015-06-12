Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes lowest since Oct -CFTC

June 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fifth straight week to their lowest level since October, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 36,579 contracts on June 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the lowest level of speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since 35,824 on Oct. 28, CFTC data showed. A week earlier, speculators held 73,605 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 353,325 417,133 Short 284,539 258,585 Net 68,786 158,548 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 297,156 351,646 Short 380,556 400,449 Net -83,400 -48,803 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 412,420 340,791 Short 448,999 414,396 Net -36,579 -73,605 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 74,814 69,382 Short 51,341 63,157 Net 23,473 6,225 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 55,734 45,141 Short 88,126 84,702 Net -32,392 -39,561 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 1,939,226 1,931,465 Short 1,767,708 1,737,937 Net 171,518 193,528 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)