Speculative net shorts U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since 2012-CFTC

Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week to their highest level since early April 2012 after a robust November U.S. jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 201,335 contracts on Dec. 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since the week of April 9, 2012 when they were 212,127. A week earlier, speculators held 162,524 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 09Dec2014 Prior week week Long 265,623 292,802 Short 338,420 340,840 Net -72,797 -48,038 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09Dec2014 Prior week week Long 252,828 288,014 Short 294,410 305,634 Net -41,582 -17,620 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09Dec2014 Prior week week Long 305,733 344,423 Short 507,068 506,947 Net -201,335 -162,524 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09Dec2014 Prior week week Long 119,328 121,589 Short 100,412 97,453 Net 18,916 24,136 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09Dec2014 Prior week week Long 65,905 67,986 Short 57,017 54,785 Net 8,888 13,201 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09Dec2014 Prior week week Long 1,717,048 1,623,683 Short 2,480,446 2,339,264 Net -763,398 -715,581 (Reporting by Richard Leong)