Speculative net shorts U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since 2012-CFTC
December 12, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since 2012-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note
futures rose for a second week to their highest level since
early April 2012 after a robust November U.S. jobs report,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
201,335 contracts on Dec. 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note
futures since the week of April 9, 2012 when they were 212,127.
    A week earlier, speculators held 162,524 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        09Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         265,623        292,802
 Short        338,420        340,840
 Net          -72,797        -48,038
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         252,828        288,014
 Short        294,410        305,634
 Net          -41,582        -17,620
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         305,733        344,423
 Short        507,068        506,947
 Net         -201,335       -162,524
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         119,328        121,589
 Short        100,412         97,453
 Net           18,916         24,136
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          65,905         67,986
 Short         57,017         54,785
 Net            8,888         13,201
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        09Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,717,048      1,623,683
 Short      2,480,446      2,339,264
 Net         -763,398       -715,581
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

