Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
September 12, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 33,267 contracts on Sept. 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data. 
    A week earlier, speculators held 82,658 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.
 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        09Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         335,749        365,760
 Short        344,285        311,735
 Net           -8,536         54,025
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         428,936        410,794
 Short        342,814        325,592
 Net           86,122         85,202
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         440,215        382,415
 Short        473,482        465,073
 Net          -33,267        -82,658
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         104,700        110,441
 Short         88,085         97,644
 Net           16,615         12,797
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        09Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          57,055         53,618
 Short         37,005         38,049
 Net           20,050         15,569
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        09Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,096,495        948,050
 Short      3,037,926      2,836,595
 Net       -1,941,431     -1,888,545
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
