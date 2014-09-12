Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 33,267 contracts on Sept. 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 82,658 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 09Sep2014 Prior week week Long 335,749 365,760 Short 344,285 311,735 Net -8,536 54,025 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09Sep2014 Prior week week Long 428,936 410,794 Short 342,814 325,592 Net 86,122 85,202 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09Sep2014 Prior week week Long 440,215 382,415 Short 473,482 465,073 Net -33,267 -82,658 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09Sep2014 Prior week week Long 104,700 110,441 Short 88,085 97,644 Net 16,615 12,797 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09Sep2014 Prior week week Long 57,055 53,618 Short 37,005 38,049 Net 20,050 15,569 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09Sep2014 Prior week week Long 1,096,495 948,050 Short 3,037,926 2,836,595 Net -1,941,431 -1,888,545 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)