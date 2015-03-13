Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures dip-CFTC

March 13 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell slightly in the latest week despite a strong February jobs report that revived some expectations the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 138,257 contracts on March 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 139,474 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar jumped to 244,052, the highest since December, from 55,326 a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10Mar2015 Prior week week Long 334,203 314,784 Short 337,966 347,191 Net -3,763 -32,407 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10Mar2015 Prior week week Long 440,008 424,341 Short 407,768 428,330 Net 32,240 -3,989 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10Mar2015 Prior week week Long 376,634 353,595 Short 514,891 493,069 Net -138,257 -139,474 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10Mar2015 Prior week week Long 47,987 53,252 Short 41,417 54,911 Net 6,570 -1,659 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10Mar2015 Prior week week Long 53,168 51,161 Short 92,783 86,573 Net -39,615 -35,412 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10Mar2015 Prior week week Long 1,742,677 1,751,966 Short 1,986,729 1,807,292 Net -244,052 -55,326