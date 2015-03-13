FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures dip-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell slightly in the latest week
despite a strong February jobs report that revived some
expectations the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates
later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
138,257 contracts on March 10, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 139,474 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar jumped to
244,052, the highest since December, from 55,326 a week earlier.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        10Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         334,203        314,784
 Short        337,966        347,191
 Net           -3,763        -32,407
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         440,008        424,341
 Short        407,768        428,330
 Net           32,240         -3,989
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         376,634        353,595
 Short        514,891        493,069
 Net         -138,257       -139,474
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          47,987         53,252
 Short         41,417         54,911
 Net            6,570         -1,659
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,168         51,161
 Short         92,783         86,573
 Net          -39,615        -35,412
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        10Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,742,677      1,751,966
 Short      1,986,729      1,807,292
 Net         -244,052        -55,326

