FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 13, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
71,903 contracts on June 10, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 43,295 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        10Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         206,613        253,965
 Short        182,329        196,135
 Net           24,284         57,830
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         316,908        323,148
 Short        288,833        279,473
 Net           28,075         43,675
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         371,971        383,136
 Short        443,874        426,431
 Net          -71,903        -43,295
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          78,536         89,976
 Short         72,639         66,159
 Net            5,897         23,817
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        10Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,367         54,126
 Short         39,287         37,538
 Net            7,080         16,588
 
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        10Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         887,379        804,451
 Short      2,394,843      2,433,276
 Net       -1,507,464     -1,628,825
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.