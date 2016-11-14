FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise before election -CFTC
November 14, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise before election -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures grew to their highest since May in
advance of the U.S. presidential election, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
71,660 contracts on Nov. 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 35,057 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         294,459        219,148
 Short        207,501        197,570
 Net           86,958         21,578
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         410,399        366,774
 Short        556,026        570,052
 Net         -145,627       -203,278
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         553,235        573,204
 Short        624,895        608,261
 Net          -71,660        -35,057
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          83,337         87,719
 Short         86,009         91,874
 Net           -2,672         -4,155
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          43,207         43,343
 Short        148,785        140,176
 Net         -105,578        -96,833
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         448,092        495,139
 Short      2,271,726      2,240,195
 Net       -1,823,634     -1,745,056
 Fed funds 
        11 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          83,007         96,702
 Short        116,345        159,425
 Net          -33,338        -62,723
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

