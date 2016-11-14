Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise before election -CFTC

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures grew to their highest since May in advance of the U.S. presidential election, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 71,660 contracts on Nov. 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 35,057 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 294,459 219,148 Short 207,501 197,570 Net 86,958 21,578 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 410,399 366,774 Short 556,026 570,052 Net -145,627 -203,278 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 553,235 573,204 Short 624,895 608,261 Net -71,660 -35,057 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 83,337 87,719 Short 86,009 91,874 Net -2,672 -4,155 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 43,207 43,343 Short 148,785 140,176 Net -105,578 -96,833 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 448,092 495,139 Short 2,271,726 2,240,195 Net -1,823,634 -1,745,056 Fed funds 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 83,007 96,702 Short 116,345 159,425 Net -33,338 -62,723 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)