FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-notes net longs rise -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 14, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-notes net longs rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as China's
surprise devaluation of its currency roiled financial markets
and stoked bets the Federal Reserve might delay an interest rate
increase, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 47,807 contracts on Aug. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 32,498 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculators raised their net longs in two-year note futures,
while they reduced their net shorts in five-year T-notes and
ultra bonds in the latest week.
    On the other hand, they pared their net longs in T-bond
futures and raised their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to the
highest level since March.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         475,108        422,744
 Short        312,234        324,483
 Net          162,874         98,261
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         427,892        435,992
 Short        509,587        563,763
 Net          -81,695       -127,771
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         500,158        480,400
 Short        452,351        447,902
 Net           47,807         32,498
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          70,253         64,738
 Short         58,641         50,516
 Net           11,612         14,222
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          49,071         47,685
 Short         84,427         97,454
 Net          -35,356        -49,769
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,604,058      1,644,267
 Short      1,651,000      1,656,595
 Net          -46,942        -12,328
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.