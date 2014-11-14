FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
November 14, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in a month,
while their net bearish positions fell to their lowest since
December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
112,458 contracts on Nov. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 47,286 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to
670,452 contracts on Nov. 11 from 797,286 the previous week.
This was the lowest amount of net shorts in Eurodollar futures
since 640,943 on Dec 17.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         311,284        315,488
 Short        344,576        311,980
 Net          -33,292          3,508
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         337,839        344,624
 Short        307,208        303,710
 Net           30,631         40,914
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         390,566        414,388
 Short        503,024        461,674
 Net         -112,458        -47,286
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          75,496         87,381
 Short         86,348         86,188
 Net          -10,852          1,193
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          60,158         58,343
 Short         38,352         39,213
 Net           21,806         19,130
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,611,829      1,490,880
 Short      2,282,281      2,288,166
 Net         -670,452       -797,286
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
