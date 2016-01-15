Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Jan 15 (Reuters) - More speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week even as investors scrambled for U.S. government debt due to tumbling stock and oil prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 43,236 contracts on Jan. 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 18,286 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in ultra T-bond futures fell to 92,752 in the latest week from a record 97,768 contracts the prior week. Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures decreased to 391,698 from previous week's 564,740, which were the most since December 2014. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 151,770 203,699 Short 277,942 309,760 Net -126,172 -106,061 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 223,187 198,814 Short 476,555 457,325 Net -253,368 -258,511 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 431,522 471,955 Short 474,758 453,669 Net -43,236 18,286 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 75,467 74,067 Short 77,261 82,254 Net -1,794 -8,187 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 55,563 53,393 Short 148,315 151,161 Net -92,752 -97,768 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 1,409,532 1,298,999 Short 1,801,230 1,863,739 Net -391,698 -564,740 Fed funds 12 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 56,652 54,472 Short 82,192 75,486 Net -25,540 -21,014 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)