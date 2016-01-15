FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
January 15, 2016 / 8:54 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - More speculators turned bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week even as
investors scrambled for U.S. government debt due to tumbling
stock and oil prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
43,236 contracts on Jan. 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 18,286 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in ultra T-bond futures
fell to 92,752 in the latest week from a record 97,768 contracts
the prior week. 
    Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures decreased to
391,698 from previous week's 564,740, which were the most since
December 2014.    
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        12 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         151,770        203,699
 Short        277,942        309,760
 Net         -126,172       -106,061
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         223,187        198,814
 Short        476,555        457,325
 Net         -253,368       -258,511
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         431,522        471,955
 Short        474,758        453,669
 Net          -43,236         18,286
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          75,467         74,067
 Short         77,261         82,254
 Net           -1,794         -8,187
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,563         53,393
 Short        148,315        151,161
 Net          -92,752        -97,768
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        12 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,409,532      1,298,999
 Short      1,801,230      1,863,739
 Net         -391,698       -564,740
 Fed funds 
        12 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          56,652         54,472
 Short         82,192         75,486
 Net          -25,540        -21,014
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

