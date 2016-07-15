FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Speculators' U.S. 10-yr T-notes net longs most since 2013 -CFTC
July 15, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Speculators' U.S. 10-yr T-notes net longs most since 2013 -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level since
April 2013 earlier this week ahead of a sharp bond market
sell-off, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 131,361 contracts on July 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 96,109 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        12 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         268,046        340,652
 Short        229,768        240,745
 Net           38,278         99,907
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         444,600        376,148
 Short        568,877        573,886
 Net         -124,277       -197,738
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         647,593        653,813
 Short        516,232        557,704
 Net          131,361         96,109
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         181,633        168,159
 Short         77,779         78,096
 Net          103,854         90,063
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          59,078         54,772
 Short        136,639        133,737
 Net          -77,561        -78,965
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        12 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,400,489      1,377,693
 Short      1,707,983      1,442,446
 Net         -307,494        -64,753
 Fed funds 
        12 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          59,876         75,055
 Short         80,961        120,056
 Net          -21,085        -45,001
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

