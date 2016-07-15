Speculators' U.S. 10-yr T-notes net longs most since 2013 -CFTC

July 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level since April 2013 earlier this week ahead of a sharp bond market sell-off, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 131,361 contracts on July 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 96,109 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 268,046 340,652 Short 229,768 240,745 Net 38,278 99,907 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 444,600 376,148 Short 568,877 573,886 Net -124,277 -197,738 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 647,593 653,813 Short 516,232 557,704 Net 131,361 96,109 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 181,633 168,159 Short 77,779 78,096 Net 103,854 90,063 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 59,078 54,772 Short 136,639 133,737 Net -77,561 -78,965 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 1,400,489 1,377,693 Short 1,707,983 1,442,446 Net -307,494 -64,753 Fed funds 12 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 59,876 75,055 Short 80,961 120,056 Net -21,085 -45,001 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)