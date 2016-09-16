FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Speculators pare net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 7:51 PM / a year ago

Speculators pare net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell following a global bond
market selloff last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 68,591 contracts on Sept. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 104,792 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        13 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         236,606        258,845
 Short        200,519        230,004
 Net           36,087         28,841
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         359,274        383,918
 Short        604,567        580,204
 Net         -245,293       -196,286
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         635,219        657,371
 Short        566,628        552,579
 Net           68,591        104,792
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         106,887        116,618
 Short         99,064         92,484
 Net            7,823         24,134
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,953         44,287
 Short        161,552        166,787
 Net         -114,599       -122,500
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        13 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         797,875        780,148
 Short      1,703,174      1,688,802
 Net         -905,299       -908,654
 Fed funds 
        13 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          74,893         63,452
 Short        130,207        125,057
 Net          -55,314        -61,605
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.