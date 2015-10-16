Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Speculators turned net long on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures on expectations the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Meanwhile, net speculative bets in U.S. short-term interest rate futures jumped in the latest week. Speculative net Eurodollar longs hit their highest level since May 2013, while speculative net longs in federal funds futures reached their highest level since January 2011, the CFTC data showed. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 17,692 contracts on Oct. 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 2,543 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 281,951 273,308 Short 284,733 267,735 Net -2,782 5,573 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 352,470 358,795 Short 388,873 404,159 Net -36,403 -45,364 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 470,896 450,872 Short 453,204 453,415 Net 17,692 -2,543 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 69,262 55,439 Short 62,556 62,584 Net 6,706 -7,145 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 56,127 50,377 Short 147,192 135,634 Net -91,065 -85,257 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 1,641,751 1,619,166 Short 1,115,815 1,159,457 Net 525,936 459,709 (Reporting by Richard Leong)