Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Speculators turned net long on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures on expectations the Federal
Reserve would not raise interest rates later this year,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    Meanwhile, net speculative bets in U.S. short-term interest
rate futures jumped in the latest week. Speculative net
Eurodollar longs hit their highest level since May 2013, while
speculative net longs in federal funds futures reached their
highest level since January 2011, the CFTC data showed.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 17,692 contracts on Oct. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 2,543 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        13 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         281,951        273,308
 Short        284,733        267,735
 Net           -2,782          5,573
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         352,470        358,795
 Short        388,873        404,159
 Net          -36,403        -45,364
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         470,896        450,872
 Short        453,204        453,415
 Net           17,692         -2,543
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          69,262         55,439
 Short         62,556         62,584
 Net            6,706         -7,145
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          56,127         50,377
 Short        147,192        135,634
 Net          -91,065        -85,257
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        13 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,641,751      1,619,166
 Short      1,115,815      1,159,457
 Net          525,936        459,709
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
