Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts fall-CFTC

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 181,584 contracts on Jan. 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 243,180 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000): Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week week Long 266,284 260,259 Short 306,080 315,664 Net -39,796 -55,405 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000): Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week week Long 363,138 341,154 Short 322,122 324,247 Net 41,016 16,907 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000): Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week week Long 338,855 311,511 Short 520,439 554,691 Net -181,584 -243,180 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000): Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week week Long 96,160 93,394 Short 115,491 128,759 Net -19,331 -35,365 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000): Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week week Long 53,952 63,506 Short 75,534 73,354 Net -21,582 -9,848 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000): Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week week Long 1,604,668 1,586,892 Short 1,514,150 1,601,379 Net 90,518 -14,487 (Reporting by Richard Leong)