Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts fall-CFTC
January 16, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
181,584 contracts on Jan. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 243,180 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000):
     
        Jan. 13, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         266,284        260,259
 Short        306,080        315,664
 Net          -39,796        -55,405
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000):
        Jan. 13, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         363,138        341,154
 Short        322,122        324,247
 Net           41,016         16,907
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000): 
        Jan. 13, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         338,855        311,511
 Short        520,439        554,691
 Net         -181,584       -243,180
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000):
        Jan. 13, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          96,160         93,394
 Short        115,491        128,759
 Net          -19,331        -35,365
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000):
    
        Jan. 13, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,952         63,506
 Short         75,534         73,354
 Net          -21,582         -9,848
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000):
        Jan. 13, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,604,668      1,586,892
 Short      1,514,150      1,601,379
 Net           90,518        -14,487
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
