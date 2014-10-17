FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 7:46 PM / in 3 years

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week prior to a
rollercoaster session on Wednesday when there was a stampede to
exit these bearish bets, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    Speculators however pared their net bearish positions in
Eurodollar futures for a fifth straight week to the lowest level
since early March.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
123,168 contracts on Oct. 14, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 92,329 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Net speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to
915,783 contracts on Tuesday, 380,743 contracts less than 1.297
million a week earlier. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        14Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         365,249        357,946
 Short        353,862        436,784
 Net           11,387        -78,838
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         328,623        323,501
 Short        338,872        338,889
 Net          -10,249        -15,388
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         419,942        403,809
 Short        543,110        496,138
 Net         -123,168        -92,329
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         135,887        147,620
 Short        129,065        127,883
 Net            6,822         19,737
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          65,387         63,647
 Short         39,761         36,076
 Net           25,626         27,571
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        14Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,533,921      1,409,993
 Short      2,449,704      2,706,519
 Net         -915,783     -1,296,526
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

