Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
March 18, 2016 / 7:54 PM / a year ago

Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week prior to
the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave policy
rates unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The Treasuries market rallied on Wednesday after Fed
officials on average reduced the number of rate hikes they
anticipate in 2016 to two from four they had expected in back
December. 
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen was also cautious in her view on
overseas developments and a recent pickup in domestic inflation.
 
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 65,098 contracts on March 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 68,087 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    The following are tabular data showing the speculative
positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and
in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the
latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        March 15, 2016      Prior week
        week             
 Long           120,816        137,303
 Short          191,098        199,593
 Net            -70,282        -62,290
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        March 15, 2016     Prior week
        week            
 Long          276,753        293,784
 Short         452,693        459,804
 Net          -175,940       -166,020
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        March 15, 2016     Prior week
        week            
 Long          501,193        510,567
 Short         436,095        442,480
 Net            65,098         68,087
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        March 15, 2016     Prior week
        week            
 Long          108,632        104,907
 Short          66,330         68,056
 Net            42,302         36,851
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        March 15, 2016     Prior week
        week            
 Long           48,148         48,074
 Short         147,752        144,409
 Net           -99,604        -96,335
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        March 15,         Prior week
        2016 week      
 Long       1,388,271      1,623,720
 Short      1,801,343      2,087,373
 Net         -413,072       -463,653
 Fed funds 
        March 15, 2016     Prior week
        week            
 Long           62,971         44,153
 Short         112,214         93,636
 Net           -49,243        -49,483
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
