Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

March 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week prior to the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave policy rates unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The Treasuries market rallied on Wednesday after Fed officials on average reduced the number of rate hikes they anticipate in 2016 to two from four they had expected in back December. Fed Chair Janet Yellen was also cautious in her view on overseas developments and a recent pickup in domestic inflation. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 65,098 contracts on March 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 68,087 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. The following are tabular data showing the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) March 15, 2016 Prior week week Long 120,816 137,303 Short 191,098 199,593 Net -70,282 -62,290 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) March 15, 2016 Prior week week Long 276,753 293,784 Short 452,693 459,804 Net -175,940 -166,020 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) March 15, 2016 Prior week week Long 501,193 510,567 Short 436,095 442,480 Net 65,098 68,087 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) March 15, 2016 Prior week week Long 108,632 104,907 Short 66,330 68,056 Net 42,302 36,851 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) March 15, 2016 Prior week week Long 48,148 48,074 Short 147,752 144,409 Net -99,604 -96,335 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) March 15, Prior week 2016 week Long 1,388,271 1,623,720 Short 1,801,343 2,087,373 Net -413,072 -463,653 Fed funds March 15, 2016 Prior week week Long 62,971 44,153 Short 112,214 93,636 Net -49,243 -49,483 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)