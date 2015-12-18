Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts -CFTC

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week in advance of the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 11,443 contracts on Dec. 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 24,549 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade, lifting its target rate range to 0.25 to 0.50 percent from zero to 0.25 percent. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 168,614 145,669 Short 268,280 260,271 Net -99,666 -114,602 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 249,967 216,559 Short 457,819 509,952 Net -207,852 -293,393 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 444,686 435,528 Short 456,129 460,077 Net -11,443 -24,549 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 73,343 64,115 Short 79,146 85,037 Net -5,803 -20,922 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 58,616 58,505 Short 136,946 140,689 Net -78,330 -82,184 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 1,496,152 1,684,613 Short 1,614,156 1,935,770 Net -118,004 -251,157 Fed funds 15 Dec 2015 Prior week week Long 52,430 43,481 Short 77,767 69,191 Net -25,337 -25,710 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)