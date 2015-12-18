FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts -CFTC
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators trim U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week in advance
of the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
11,443 contracts on Dec. 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 24,549 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the
first time in nearly a decade, lifting its target rate range to
0.25 to 0.50 percent from zero to 0.25 percent. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        15 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         168,614        145,669
 Short        268,280        260,271
 Net          -99,666       -114,602
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         249,967        216,559
 Short        457,819        509,952
 Net         -207,852       -293,393
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         444,686        435,528
 Short        456,129        460,077
 Net          -11,443        -24,549
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          73,343         64,115
 Short         79,146         85,037
 Net           -5,803        -20,922
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          58,616         58,505
 Short        136,946        140,689
 Net          -78,330        -82,184
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        15 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,496,152      1,684,613
 Short      1,614,156      1,935,770
 Net         -118,004       -251,157
 Fed funds 
        15 Dec 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          52,430         43,481
 Short         77,767         69,191
 Net          -25,337        -25,710
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.