Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
September 18, 2015

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week ahead of
the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, decided to leave policy rates near zero on
Thursday. 
    The number of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
39,478 contracts on Sept. 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 23,926 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculative net longs in Eurodollar futures rose
earlier this week to 415,295, the highest level since early May.
They jumped by 359,436 contracts from a week ago for their
biggest one-week rise since late March. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        15 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         306,595        319,547
 Short        280,916        261,490
 Net           25,679         58,057
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         319,885        391,645
 Short        485,393        528,181
 Net         -165,508       -136,536
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         380,129        407,820
 Short        419,607        431,746
 Net          -39,478        -23,926
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          74,131         56,229
 Short         64,642         64,537
 Net            9,489         -8,308
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          56,140         53,346
 Short        109,483        104,334
 Net          -53,343        -50,988
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        15 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,672,637      1,627,215
 Short      1,257,342      1,571,356
 Net          415,295         55,859
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
