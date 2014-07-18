Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

July 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 53,626 contracts on July 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 96,772 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 233,128 207,652 Short 240,407 221,372 Net -7,279 -13,720 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 328,802 303,782 Short 324,087 321,245 Net 4,715 -17,463 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 425,550 376,657 Short 479,176 473,429 Net -53,626 -96,772 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 94,071 73,101 Short 68,339 77,458 Net 25,732 -4,357 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 51,217 50,178 Short 35,337 33,269 Net 15,880 16,909 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15Jul2014 Prior week week Long 934,666 906,356 Short 2,530,112 2,717,529 Net -1,595,446 -1,811,173 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)