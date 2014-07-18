FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 7:38 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
53,626 contracts on July 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 96,772 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         233,128        207,652
 Short        240,407        221,372
 Net           -7,279        -13,720
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         328,802        303,782
 Short        324,087        321,245
 Net            4,715        -17,463
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         425,550        376,657
 Short        479,176        473,429
 Net          -53,626        -96,772
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          94,071         73,101
 Short         68,339         77,458
 Net           25,732         -4,357
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          51,217         50,178
 Short         35,337         33,269
 Net           15,880         16,909
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        15Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         934,666        906,356
 Short      2,530,112      2,717,529
 Net       -1,595,446     -1,811,173
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.