Speculators U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts rise-CFTC
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in six
weeks before the Federal Reserve released its policy statement
on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    The U.S. central bank upgraded its view on the jobs market
and suggested it was on track to raise interest rates by the end
of the year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested once the Fed ends
its near-zero rate policy, it would hike rates gradually and
would be contingent on the incoming economic data.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
96,449 contracts on June 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 36,579 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        16 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         397,642        353,325
 Short        266,918        284,539
 Net          130,724         68,786
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         336,398        297,156
 Short        376,946        380,556
 Net          -40,548        -83,400
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         383,349        412,420
 Short        479,798        448,999
 Net          -96,449        -36,579
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          73,328         74,814
 Short         55,204         51,341
 Net           18,124         23,473
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,469         55,734
 Short         81,503         88,126
 Net          -26,034        -32,392
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        16 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,695,576      1,939,226
 Short      1,332,100      1,767,708
 Net          363,476        171,518
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
