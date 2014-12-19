FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Most speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts since 2010-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Most speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts since 2010-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures increased to their highest level
in more than 4-1/2 years ahead the Federal Reserve's policy
statement earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
258,250 contracts on Dec. 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-notes since
267,229 in the week of May 18, 2010, CFTC data showed. 
    A week earlier, speculators held 201,335 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators slashed their net shorts in
Eurodollar futures to the lowest level in more than 15
months in the latest week at 272,549, compared with 763,398 the
previous week.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        16Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         248,970        265,623
 Short        314,211        338,420
 Net          -65,241        -72,797
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         275,091        252,828
 Short        317,872        294,410
 Net          -42,781        -41,582
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         273,398        305,733
 Short        531,648        507,068
 Net         -258,250       -201,335
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         111,067        119,328
 Short        135,018        100,412
 Net          -23,951         18,916
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          66,406         65,905
 Short         63,182         57,017
 Net            3,224          8,888
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        16Dec2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,464,035      1,717,048
 Short      1,736,584      2,480,446
 Net         -272,549       -763,398
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.