Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC
#Funds News
March 20, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week before the
U.S. Federal Reserve released its policy and quarterly
forecasts, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
107,530 contracts on March 17, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 138,257 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures
 fell sharply on Tuesday to 85,999 contracts from 244,052
a week earlier. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        17Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         357,684        334,203
 Short        338,161        337,966
 Net           19,523         -3,763
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         422,872        440,008
 Short        404,802        407,768
 Net           18,070         32,240
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         390,684        376,634
 Short        498,214        514,891
 Net         -107,530       -138,257
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          61,012         47,987
 Short         32,002         41,417
 Net           29,010          6,570
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          51,386         53,168
 Short         93,378         92,783
 Net          -41,992        -39,615
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        17Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,783,439      1,742,677
 Short      1,869,438      1,986,729
 Net          -85,999       -244,052
 
 (Reporting Richard Leong, editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
