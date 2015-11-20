FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 2-year T-notes highest since Jan -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 2-year T-notes highest since Jan -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
two-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level since
January on the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in December, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
53,765 contracts on Nov. 17, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    That was the highest level of net shorts in two-year T-notes
since 55,405 on Jan. 6.
    A week earlier, speculators held 25,646 net short positions
in two-year T-note futures.
    Speculative net shorts were broadly higher among other
T-note futures from a week earlier.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        17 Nov 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         185,241        227,732
 Short        239,006        253,378
 Net          -53,765        -25,646
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 Nov 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         274,223        296,860
 Short        413,156        392,747
 Net         -138,933        -95,887
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 Nov 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         421,035        411,720
 Short        469,091        448,656
 Net          -48,056        -36,936
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 Nov 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          51,284         58,928
 Short         72,036         75,612
 Net          -20,752        -16,684
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 Nov 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          59,428         62,632
 Short        149,678        146,060
 Net          -90,250        -83,428
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        17 Nov 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,605,880      1,439,250
 Short      1,803,640      1,685,988
 Net         -197,760       -246,738
 Fed funds 
        17 Nov 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         122,661        104,436
 Short         78,589         77,210
 Net           44,072         27,226
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.