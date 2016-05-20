FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise -CFTC
May 20, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest levels in
six weeks ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of its minutes
on its April meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    Fed officials reckoned the U.S. economy could be ready for
another interest rate increase in June, according to the minutes
on the central bank meeting released on Wednesday. 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
112,328 contracts on May 17, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 79,260 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        17 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         139,843        148,367
 Short        260,433        238,711
 Net         -120,590        -90,344
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         313,564        271,991
 Short        485,714        518,104
 Net         -172,150       -246,113
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         458,522        430,003
 Short        570,850        509,263
 Net         -112,328        -79,260
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         123,745        115,003
 Short         66,625         64,272
 Net           57,120         50,731
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          52,031         49,197
 Short        154,486        155,734
 Net         -102,455       -106,537
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        17 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,172,522      1,280,903
 Short      1,490,096      1,565,107
 Net         -317,574       -284,204
 Fed funds 
        17 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          32,735         30,117
 Short        144,316        140,890
 Net         -111,581       -110,773
 
 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
