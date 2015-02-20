FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as traders
pared safe-haven holdings of low-risk bonds due to optimism
Greece would strike a debt deal with its creditors, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
67,208 contracts on Feb. 17, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 44,816 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators scaled back their net longs in
Eurodollar futures in the latest week to 10,715 contracts from
27,083 the previous week.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        17Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         338,527        283,113
 Short        345,173        309,953
 Net           -6,646        -26,840
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         372,344        349,021
 Short        390,036        356,791
 Net          -17,692         -7,770
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         403,111        406,758
 Short        470,319        451,574
 Net          -67,208        -44,816
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          83,969         72,682
 Short         75,479         91,308
 Net            8,490        -18,626
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        17Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          48,924         45,459
 Short         79,536         78,307
 Net          -30,612        -32,848
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        17Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,772,264      1,799,019
 Short      1,761,549      1,771,936
 Net           10,715         27,083
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

