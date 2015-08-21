Spec U.S. 10-year T-note futures net longs lowest in a month -CFTC

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 7,301 contracts on Aug. 18, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the fewest speculative net longs in 10-year T-note futures since the week of July 14 when speculators had a net short of 5,599 contracts. A week earlier, speculators held 47,807 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 428,393 475,108 Short 319,549 312,234 Net 108,844 162,874 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 414,679 427,892 Short 517,140 509,587 Net -102,461 -81,695 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 453,654 500,158 Short 446,353 452,351 Net 7,301 47,807 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 70,974 70,253 Short 59,199 58,641 Net 11,775 11,612 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 55,370 49,071 Short 94,664 84,427 Net -39,294 -35,356 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 1,661,462 1,604,058 Short 1,545,480 1,651,000 Net 115,982 -46,942 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)