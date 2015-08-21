FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spec U.S. 10-year T-note futures net longs lowest in a month -CFTC
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Spec U.S. 10-year T-note futures net longs lowest in a month -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level in a
month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 7,301 contracts on Aug. 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the fewest speculative net longs in 10-year T-note
futures since the week of July 14 when speculators had a net
short of 5,599 contracts.
    A week earlier, speculators held 47,807 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        18 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         428,393        475,108
 Short        319,549        312,234
 Net          108,844        162,874
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         414,679        427,892
 Short        517,140        509,587
 Net         -102,461        -81,695
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         453,654        500,158
 Short        446,353        452,351
 Net            7,301         47,807
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          70,974         70,253
 Short         59,199         58,641
 Net           11,775         11,612
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,370         49,071
 Short         94,664         84,427
 Net          -39,294        -35,356
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        18 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,661,462      1,604,058
 Short      1,545,480      1,651,000
 Net          115,982        -46,942
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
