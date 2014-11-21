Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts highest since May-CFTC

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to their highest since May, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 127,328 contracts on Nov. 18, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 112,458 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On the other hand, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell for a second week to a near 13-month low at 578,306, below the 670,452 the prior week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 18Nov2014 Prior week week Long 329,410 311,284 Short 352,594 344,576 Net -23,184 -33,292 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18Nov2014 Prior week week Long 316,995 337,839 Short 309,594 307,208 Net 7,401 30,631 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18Nov2014 Prior week week Long 398,903 390,566 Short 526,231 503,024 Net -127,328 -112,458 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18Nov2014 Prior week week Long 98,491 75,496 Short 83,474 86,348 Net 15,017 -10,852 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18Nov2014 Prior week week Long 68,277 60,158 Short 43,181 38,352 Net 25,096 21,806 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 18Nov2014 Prior week week Long 1,635,614 1,611,829 Short 2,213,920 2,282,281 Net -578,306 -670,452 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)