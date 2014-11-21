FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts highest since May-CFTC
#Funds News
November 21, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts highest since May-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to their
highest since May, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
127,328 contracts on Nov. 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 112,458 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    On the other hand, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar
futures fell for a second week to a near 13-month low at
578,306, below the 670,452 the prior week.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurodollar futures on
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        18Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         329,410        311,284
 Short        352,594        344,576
 Net          -23,184        -33,292
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         316,995        337,839
 Short        309,594        307,208
 Net            7,401         30,631
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         398,903        390,566
 Short        526,231        503,024
 Net         -127,328       -112,458
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          98,491         75,496
 Short         83,474         86,348
 Net           15,017        -10,852
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          68,277         60,158
 Short         43,181         38,352
 Net           25,096         21,806
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        18Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,635,614      1,611,829
 Short      2,213,920      2,282,281
 Net         -578,306       -670,452
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
