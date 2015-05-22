FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes lowest in 3 months -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in
three months in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
85,838 contracts on May 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the fewest speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note
futures since 67,208 contracts in the week of Feb. 17.
    A week earlier, speculators held 132,444 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        19 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         384,837        392,533
 Short        284,301        277,840
 Net          100,536        114,693
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         319,307        284,609
 Short        412,679        376,334
 Net          -93,372        -91,725
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         363,435        319,058
 Short        449,273        451,502
 Net          -85,838       -132,444
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          84,335         85,936
 Short         59,500         59,077
 Net           24,835         26,859
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          42,045         46,666
 Short         78,920         79,701
 Net          -36,875        -33,035
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        19 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,773,122      1,792,952
 Short      1,431,308      1,481,308
 Net          341,814        311,644
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
