Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts rise-CFTC
January 22, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week to their
highest since early November, as some analysts said the recent
safe-haven purchases of Treasuries may be overdone, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
67,746 contracts on Jan. 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 43,236 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
 fell to 1.939 percent this week, the lowest in 3-1/2
months.
    Investors had piled into U.S. government debt and other
perceived low-risk assets due to worries about slowing Chinese
economic growth and tumbling oil prices that had touched a
12-year trough this week. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        19 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         132,824        151,770
 Short        273,981        277,942
 Net         -141,157       -126,172
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         246,302        223,187
 Short        498,164        476,555
 Net         -251,862       -253,368
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         413,402        431,522
 Short        481,148        474,758
 Net          -67,746        -43,236
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          82,331         75,467
 Short         88,121         77,261
 Net           -5,790         -1,794
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          58,859         55,563
 Short        148,881        148,315
 Net          -90,022        -92,752
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        19 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,645,761      1,409,532
 Short      1,911,772      1,801,230
 Net         -266,011       -391,698
 Fed funds 
        19 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          66,743         56,652
 Short         72,368         82,192
 Net           -5,625        -25,540
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
