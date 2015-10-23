FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators turn net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes-CFTC
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Speculators turned net bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week from overall
bullish position in the prior week, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
37,813 contracts on Oct. 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 17,692 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators' net longs in interest rates futures
grew in the latest week with their long positions in Eurodollar
futures exceeding their short positions by 542,818 contracts,
which was their widest margin since May 2013.
    Speculative net longs in federal funds futures rose to
151,040 in the latest week, which was the most since August
2010.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        20 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         275,497        281,951
 Short        282,945        284,733
 Net           -7,448         -2,782
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         335,227        352,470
 Short        399,217        388,873
 Net          -63,990        -36,403
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         452,959        470,896
 Short        490,772        453,204
 Net          -37,813         17,692
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          64,034         69,262
 Short         67,187         62,556
 Net           -3,153          6,706
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          57,222         56,127
 Short        144,748        147,192
 Net          -87,526        -91,065
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        20 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,702,121      1,641,751
 Short      1,159,303      1,115,815
 Net          542,818        525,936
 Fed funds  
        20 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         234,581        210,144
 Short         83,541         96,246
 Net          151,040        113,898
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.