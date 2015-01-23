FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC
January 23, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to their
lowest level in about two months, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
145,598 contracts on Jan. 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 181,584 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Earlier this week, some traders reduced short bets that U.S.
bond prices will fall in anticipation the European Central Bank
would announce on Thursday a bold bond purchase program in a bid
to combat deflation in the euro zone. 
    Meanwhile, speculators raised their net bullish bets on
Eurodollar futures by 105,893 to 196,411, which were their
highest level since June 2013.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        20Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         296,851        266,284
 Short        303,865        306,080
 Net           -7,014        -39,796
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         346,136        363,138
 Short        322,243        322,122
 Net           23,893         41,016
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         376,312        338,855
 Short        521,910        520,439
 Net         -145,598       -181,584
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         100,875         96,160
 Short        106,307        115,491
 Net           -5,432        -19,331
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          58,964         53,952
 Short         73,651         75,534
 Net          -14,687        -21,582
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        20Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,706,023      1,604,668
 Short      1,509,612      1,514,150
 Net          196,411         90,518
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
