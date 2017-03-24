March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels since
November on renewed safehaven bids for bonds on doubts about
U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic
agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
100,354 contracts on March 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 194,392 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 221,200 207,280
Short 379,677 370,921
Net -158,477 -163,641
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 369,353 348,813
Short 685,147 705,884
Net -315,794 -357,071
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 607,230 610,939
Short 707,584 805,331
Net -100,354 -194,392
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 88,662 87,785
Short 142,674 150,033
Net -54,012 -62,248
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 56,556 54,508
Short 131,332 131,873
Net -74,776 -77,365
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 396,578 331,192
Short 3,405,660 3,311,414
Net -3,009,082 -2,980,222
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,022 159,489
Short 367,128 352,202
Net -208,106 -192,713
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)