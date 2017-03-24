March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels since November on renewed safehaven bids for bonds on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 100,354 contracts on March 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 194,392 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 221,200 207,280 Short 379,677 370,921 Net -158,477 -163,641 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 369,353 348,813 Short 685,147 705,884 Net -315,794 -357,071 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 607,230 610,939 Short 707,584 805,331 Net -100,354 -194,392 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 88,662 87,785 Short 142,674 150,033 Net -54,012 -62,248 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 56,556 54,508 Short 131,332 131,873 Net -74,776 -77,365 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 396,578 331,192 Short 3,405,660 3,311,414 Net -3,009,082 -2,980,222 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 159,022 159,489 Short 367,128 352,202 Net -208,106 -192,713 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)