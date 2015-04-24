Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

April 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 153,366 contracts on April 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 111,903 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21Apr2015 Prior week week Long 462,376 451,455 Short 283,545 293,309 Net 178,831 158,146 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21Apr2015 Prior week week Long 369,553 351,770 Short 391,047 420,417 Net -21,494 -68,647 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21Apr2015 Prior week week Long 323,219 377,547 Short 476,585 489,450 Net -153,366 -111,903 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21Apr2015 Prior week week Long 54,391 77,079 Short 49,617 50,630 Net 4,774 26,449 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21Apr2015 Prior week week Long 50,191 53,156 Short 86,838 88,508 Net -36,647 -35,352 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21Apr2015 week Prior week Long 1,948,104 1,961,412 Short 1,466,971 1,452,727 Net 481,133 508,685 (Reporting by Richard Leong)