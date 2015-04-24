FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
153,366 contracts on April 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 111,903 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        21Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         462,376        451,455
 Short        283,545        293,309
 Net          178,831        158,146
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         369,553        351,770
 Short        391,047        420,417
 Net          -21,494        -68,647
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         323,219        377,547
 Short        476,585        489,450
 Net         -153,366       -111,903
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          54,391         77,079
 Short         49,617         50,630
 Net            4,774         26,449
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          50,191         53,156
 Short         86,838         88,508
 Net          -36,647        -35,352
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)     21Apr2015 week    Prior
week
Long    1,948,104    1,961,412
Short    1,466,971    1,452,727
Net    481,133    508,685


 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.