Spec net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes highest in over 2 yrs-CFTC
#Funds News
July 24, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Spec net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes highest in over 2 yrs-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Speculative bullish bets on
U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures exceeded bearish bets for the
first time in 10 months, reaching levels not seen in over two
years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 27,400 contracts on July 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    Speculative net longs in 10-year T-note futures rose to the
highest level since the week of June 18, 2013 when they stood at
31,229 contracts.
    A week earlier, speculators held 5,599 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Some traders raised their bets on longer-dated Treasuries in
anticipation that the Federal Reserve might signal it would
raise short-term interest rates later this year after its
two-day meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday, analysts said.
    The move is based on the notion short-dated debt will lag
longer-dated issues as the Fed normalizes rate policy.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
    
        July 21, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         439,923        432,624
 Short        323,600        318,180
 Net          116,323        114,444
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000): 
        July 21, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         400,271        375,268
 Short        527,723        465,821
 Net         -127,452        -90,553
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000):
        July 21, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         459,575        427,550
 Short        432,175        433,149
 Net           27,400         -5,599
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000): 
        July 21, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          62,755         54,212
 Short         68,026         59,155
 Net           -5,271         -4,943
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        July 21, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          52,166         51,868
 Short         97,829         95,829
 Net          -45,663        -43,961
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        July 21, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,749,141      1,828,880
 Short      1,546,542      1,560,646
 Net          202,599        268,234

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
