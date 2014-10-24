FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC
#Funds News
October 24, 2014 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after a
stampede to exit bets against U.S. interest rates and Treasuries
last Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
90,010 contracts on Oct. 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 123,168 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        21Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         343,638        365,249
 Short        357,712        353,862
 Net          -14,074         11,387
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         361,031        328,623
 Short        329,095        338,872
 Net           31,936        -10,249
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         456,726        419,942
 Short        546,736        543,110
 Net          -90,010       -123,168
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         108,856        135,887
 Short         94,542        129,065
 Net           14,314          6,822
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          57,068         65,387
 Short         35,372         39,761
 Net           21,696         25,626
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        21Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,385,669      1,533,921
 Short      2,104,450      2,449,704
 Net         -718,781       -915,783
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
