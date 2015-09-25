FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week in the wake
of the Federal Reserve's decision to refrain from raising
interest rates the prior week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
8,529 contracts on Sept. 22, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 39,478 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        22 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         297,774        306,595
 Short        268,449        280,916
 Net           29,325         25,679
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         321,933        319,885
 Short        443,164        485,393
 Net         -121,231       -165,508
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         413,841        380,129
 Short        422,370        419,607
 Net           -8,529        -39,478
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          68,414         74,131
 Short         60,742         64,642
 Net            7,672          9,489
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          57,651         56,140
 Short        114,184        109,483
 Net          -56,533        -53,343
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        22 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,619,499      1,672,637
 Short      1,156,766      1,257,342
 Net          462,733        415,295
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.