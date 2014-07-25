FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
July 25, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
38,159 contracts on July 22, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 53,626 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        22Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         240,367        233,128
 Short        259,144        240,407
 Net          -18,777         -7,279
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         359,777        328,802
 Short        308,042        324,087
 Net           51,735          4,715
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         467,442        425,550
 Short        505,601        479,176
 Net          -38,159        -53,626
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         108,162         94,071
 Short         93,916         68,339
 Net           14,246         25,732
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        22Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,373         51,217
 Short         36,801         35,337
 Net           18,572         15,880
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        22Jul2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         951,201        934,666
 Short      2,703,890      2,530,112
 Net       -1,752,689     -1,595,446
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
