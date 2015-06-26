Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

June 26 (Reuters) - Speculators pared their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, on worries about the absence of a deal between Greece and its creditors, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The number of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 46,736 contracts on June 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 96,449 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 395,994 397,642 Short 283,906 266,918 Net 112,088 130,724 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 342,728 336,398 Short 393,869 376,946 Net -51,141 -40,548 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 420,451 383,349 Short 467,187 479,798 Net -46,736 -96,449 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 71,407 73,328 Short 56,842 55,204 Net 14,565 18,124 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 55,934 55,469 Short 80,693 81,503 Net -24,759 -26,034 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 1,684,195 1,695,576 Short 1,366,553 1,332,100 Net 317,642 363,476 (Reporting by Richard Leong)