FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 26, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Speculators pared their net bearish bets
on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, on
worries about the absence of a deal between Greece and its
creditors, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    The number of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
46,736 contracts on June 23, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 96,449 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        23 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         395,994        397,642
 Short        283,906        266,918
 Net          112,088        130,724
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         342,728        336,398
 Short        393,869        376,946
 Net          -51,141        -40,548
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         420,451        383,349
 Short        467,187        479,798
 Net          -46,736        -96,449
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          71,407         73,328
 Short         56,842         55,204
 Net           14,565         18,124
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,934         55,469
 Short         80,693         81,503
 Net          -24,759        -26,034
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        23 Jun 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,684,195      1,695,576
 Short      1,366,553      1,332,100
 Net          317,642        363,476
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.