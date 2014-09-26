Speculators turn positive in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Speculators turned net bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 8,844 contracts on Sept. 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 6,799 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 409,143 382,296 Short 569,570 479,106 Net -160,427 -96,810 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 355,023 402,107 Short 373,244 357,611 Net -18,221 44,496 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 460,039 443,518 Short 451,195 450,317 Net 8,844 -6,799 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 116,637 112,414 Short 103,282 87,456 Net 13,355 24,958 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 55,794 54,500 Short 35,245 35,044 Net 20,549 19,456 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 1,264,302 1,143,396 Short 2,952,933 2,942,937 Net -1,688,631 -1,799,541 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)