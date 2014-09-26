FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn positive in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
September 26, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators turn positive in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Speculators turned net bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in
the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bearish, or short, positions by 8,844 contracts on Sept. 23, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 6,799 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        23Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         409,143        382,296
 Short        569,570        479,106
 Net         -160,427        -96,810
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         355,023        402,107
 Short        373,244        357,611
 Net          -18,221         44,496
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         460,039        443,518
 Short        451,195        450,317
 Net            8,844         -6,799
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         116,637        112,414
 Short        103,282         87,456
 Net           13,355         24,958
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        23Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,794         54,500
 Short         35,245         35,044
 Net           20,549         19,456
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        23Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,264,302      1,143,396
 Short      2,952,933      2,942,937
 Net       -1,688,631     -1,799,541
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
