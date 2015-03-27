Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts highest since Jan-CFTC

March 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures climbed in the latest week to their highest level since mid-January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 179,807 contracts on March 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 107,530 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On the other hand, speculators turned net long on Eurodollar futures for the first time in four weeks after the Federal Reserve downgraded its assessment on the U.S. economy and hinted it was in no hurry to raise short-term interest rates. Speculators' long positions in Eurodollar exceed their short positions by 309,493 contracts, compared with a net short holding of 85,999 a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24Mar2015 Prior week week Long 403,026 357,684 Short 312,507 338,161 Net 90,519 19,523 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Mar2015 Prior week week Long 378,424 422,872 Short 404,266 404,802 Net -25,842 18,070 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Mar2015 Prior week week Long 350,424 390,684 Short 530,231 498,214 Net -179,807 -107,530 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Mar2015 Prior week week Long 53,111 61,012 Short 40,739 32,002 Net 12,372 29,010 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Mar2015 Prior week week Long 46,725 51,386 Short 95,537 93,378 Net -48,812 -41,992 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24Mar2015 Prior week week Long 1,733,635 1,783,439 Short 1,424,142 1,869,438 Net 309,493 -85,999 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)