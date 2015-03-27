FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts highest since Jan-CFTC
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts highest since Jan-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures climbed in the latest week to
their highest level since mid-January, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
179,807 contracts on March 24, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 107,530 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    On the other hand, speculators turned net long on Eurodollar
futures for the first time in four weeks after the Federal
Reserve downgraded its assessment on the U.S. economy and hinted
it was in no hurry to raise short-term interest rates.
 
    Speculators' long positions in Eurodollar exceed their short
positions by 309,493 contracts, compared with a net short
holding of 85,999 a week earlier. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        24Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         403,026        357,684
 Short        312,507        338,161
 Net           90,519         19,523
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         378,424        422,872
 Short        404,266        404,802
 Net          -25,842         18,070
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         350,424        390,684
 Short        530,231        498,214
 Net         -179,807       -107,530
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,111         61,012
 Short         40,739         32,002
 Net           12,372         29,010
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,725         51,386
 Short         95,537         93,378
 Net          -48,812        -41,992
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        24Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,733,635      1,783,439
 Short      1,424,142      1,869,438
 Net          309,493        -85,999
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
