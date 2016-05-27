FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes fall -CFTC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 7:51 PM / in a year

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest levels in
six weeks after the Federal Reserve released the minutes on its
April policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The Fed minutes, released on May 18, revived bets the U.S.
central bank may raise interest rates as early as June if the
economy improves further. 

    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
80,252 contracts on May 24, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 112,328 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        24 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         134,661        139,843
 Short        282,091        260,433
 Net         -147,430       -120,590
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         290,864        313,564
 Short        431,027        485,714
 Net         -140,163       -172,150
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         464,247        458,522
 Short        544,499        570,850
 Net          -80,252       -112,328
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         130,197        123,745
 Short         57,881         66,625
 Net           72,316         57,120
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          50,011         52,031
 Short        140,853        154,486
 Net          -90,842       -102,455
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        24 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,050,213      1,172,522
 Short      1,780,167      1,490,096
 Net         -729,954       -317,574
 Fed funds 
        24 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          20,109         32,735
 Short        149,281        144,316
 Net         -129,172       -111,581
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.