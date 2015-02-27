Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 109,710 contracts on Feb. 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 67,208 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators raised their net longs in Eurodollar futures in the latest week to 28,635 from 10,715 the previous week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24Feb2015 Prior week week Long 317,972 338,527 Short 341,804 345,173 Net -23,832 -6,646 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Feb2015 Prior week week Long 399,905 372,344 Short 405,406 390,036 Net -5,501 -17,692 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Feb2015 Prior week week Long 360,092 403,111 Short 469,802 470,319 Net -109,710 -67,208 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Feb2015 Prior week week Long 62,377 83,969 Short 53,682 75,479 Net 8,695 8,490 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Feb2015 Prior week week Long 46,661 48,924 Short 88,831 79,536 Net -42,170 -30,612 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24Feb2015 Prior week week Long 1,748,445 1,772,264 Short 1,719,810 1,761,549 Net 28,635 10,715