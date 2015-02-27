FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
February 27, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
109,710 contracts on Feb. 24, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 67,208 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculators raised their net longs in Eurodollar futures in
the latest week to 28,635 from 10,715 the previous week.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        24Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         317,972        338,527
 Short        341,804        345,173
 Net          -23,832         -6,646
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         399,905        372,344
 Short        405,406        390,036
 Net           -5,501        -17,692
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         360,092        403,111
 Short        469,802        470,319
 Net         -109,710        -67,208
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          62,377         83,969
 Short         53,682         75,479
 Net            8,695          8,490
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,661         48,924
 Short         88,831         79,536
 Net          -42,170        -30,612
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        24Feb2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,748,445      1,772,264
 Short      1,719,810      1,761,549
 Net           28,635         10,715

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
