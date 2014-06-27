FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest in a month in
the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
27,292 contracts on June 24, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 85,830 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        24Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         213,156        203,975
 Short        232,556        230,548
 Net          -19,400        -26,573
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         302,546        312,342
 Short        286,853        313,471
 Net           15,693         -1,129
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         402,746        365,722
 Short        430,038        451,552
 Net          -27,292        -85,830
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          78,009         85,243
 Short         68,187         79,683
 Net            9,822          5,560
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        24Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          49,524         50,855
 Short         38,006         37,610
 Net           11,518         13,245
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        24Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         802,411        868,380
 Short      2,363,058      2,314,229
 Net       -1,560,647     -1,445,849
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
