Speculators' U.S. 10-year T-note futures net longs fall-CFTC

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second straight week to its lowest in six weeks after China cut interest rates to help stabilize its stock market, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by only 1,313 contracts on Aug. 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 7,301 net-long positions in 10-year T-note futures. The following is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 400,477 428,393 Short 258,159 319,549 Net 142,318 108,844 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 426,801 414,679 Short 559,090 517,140 Net -132,289 -102,461 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 395,247 453,654 Short 393,934 446,353 Net 1,313 7,301 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 55,406 70,974 Short 62,597 59,199 Net -7,191 11,775 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 57,034 55,370 Short 101,652 94,664 Net -44,618 -39,294 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Aug. 25, 2015 Prior week week Long 1,643,081 1,661,462 Short 1,478,776 1,545,480 Net 164,305 115,982 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)