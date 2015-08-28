FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators' U.S. 10-year T-note futures net longs fall-CFTC
August 28, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators' U.S. 10-year T-note futures net longs fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second straight week to
its lowest in six weeks after China cut interest rates to help
stabilize its stock market, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by only 1,313 contracts on Aug. 25, according to the CFTC's
latest Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 7,301 net-long positions in
10-year T-note futures.
    The following is a table of the speculative positions in
Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar
futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        Aug. 25, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         400,477        428,393
 Short        258,159        319,549
 Net          142,318        108,844
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 25, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         426,801        414,679
 Short        559,090        517,140
 Net         -132,289       -102,461
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 25, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         395,247        453,654
 Short        393,934        446,353
 Net            1,313          7,301
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 25, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,406         70,974
 Short         62,597         59,199
 Net           -7,191         11,775
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 25, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          57,034         55,370
 Short        101,652         94,664
 Net          -44,618        -39,294
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Aug. 25, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,643,081      1,661,462
 Short      1,478,776      1,545,480
 Net          164,305        115,982
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
