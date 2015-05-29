FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall-CFTC
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to its
lowest level since mid-February, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
83,534 contracts on May 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 85,838 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculators pared their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to
295,372 contracts from prior week's 341,814.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        26 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         424,600        384,837
 Short        261,692        284,301
 Net          162,908        100,536
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         341,753        319,307
 Short        384,027        412,679
 Net          -42,274        -93,372
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         356,623        363,435
 Short        440,157        449,273
 Net          -83,534        -85,838
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          64,176         84,335
 Short         55,707         59,500
 Net            8,469         24,835
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          38,724         42,045
 Short         86,683         78,920
 Net          -47,959        -36,875
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        26 May 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,851,343      1,773,122
 Short      1,555,971      1,431,308
 Net          295,372        341,814

