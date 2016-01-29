FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Speculators turned more bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week as the Federal
Reserve was holding a two-day policy meeting, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    They broadly reduced their bearish bets on falling bond
prices in the latest week as they had anticipated the central
bank would leave interest rates unchanged and acknowledge
tumbling oil prices and overseas risk on the domestic economy. 
    The Fed's latest policy statement released on Wednesday
matched those expectations. 
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 44,541 contracts on Jan. 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 67,746 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        26 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         127,495        132,824
 Short        247,252        273,981
 Net         -119,757       -141,157
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         262,592        246,302
 Short        509,488        498,164
 Net         -246,896       -251,862
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         496,430        413,402
 Short        451,889        481,148
 Net           44,541        -67,746
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          83,611         82,331
 Short         79,237         88,121
 Net            4,374         -5,790
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          60,173         58,859
 Short        148,576        148,881
 Net          -88,403        -90,022
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        26 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,684,702      1,645,761
 Short      1,858,103      1,911,772
 Net         -173,401       -266,011
 Fed funds 
        26 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          66,338         66,743
 Short         65,930         72,368
 Net              408         -5,625
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.