Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Speculators turned net bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures for the first time in 12 months as the bond market rallied this week on falling yields in Europe and safe-haven bids tied to the escalating conflict in Ukraine, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 7,940 contracts on Aug. 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 43,534 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . It was first time speculators were net long on 10-year Treasury futures since late July 2013. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26Aug2014 Prior week week Long 376,490 358,650 Short 332,147 258,570 Net 44,343 100,080 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26Aug2014 Prior week week Long 407,050 407,662 Short 336,877 358,408 Net 70,173 49,254 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26Aug2014 Prior week week Long 418,061 483,102 Short 410,121 526,636 Net 7,940 -43,534 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26Aug2014 Prior week week Long 124,727 116,838 Short 92,712 90,392 Net 32,015 26,446 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26Aug2014 Prior week week Long 57,234 56,657 Short 37,889 38,059 Net 19,345 18,598 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26Aug2014 Prior week week Long 946,959 938,377 Short 2,833,783 2,669,764 Net -1,886,824 -1,731,387 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)