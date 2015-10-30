FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures dip -CFTC
October 30, 2015

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures dip -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures slipped earlier this week prior to
the Federal Reserve signaling it may possibly raise interest
rates in December, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The Fed's surprise move spurred a sell-off in the Treasuries
market late Wednesday into early Friday, propelling 10-year
Treasuries yields to 2.183 percent, which was the highest in
over a month. 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
35,663 contracts on Oct. 27, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 37,813 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        27 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         313,618        275,497
 Short        295,443        282,945
 Net           18,175         -7,448
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         357,284        335,227
 Short        397,366        399,217
 Net          -40,082        -63,990
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         447,983        452,959
 Short        483,646        490,772
 Net          -35,663        -37,813
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          47,620         64,034
 Short         67,785         67,187
 Net          -20,165         -3,153
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          64,130         57,222
 Short        141,630        144,748
 Net          -77,500        -87,526
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        27 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,769,461      1,702,121
 Short      1,392,431      1,159,303
 Net          377,030        542,818
 Fed funds 
        27 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         259,821        234,581
 Short         97,088         83,541
 Net          162,733        151,040
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

