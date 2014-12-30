Speculators trim net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week from their highest level in more than 4-1/2 years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 235,916 contracts on Dec. 23, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 258,250 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-notes since 267,229 in the week of May 18, 2010, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)